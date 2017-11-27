Definitive Healthcare Hosts Second Meet the Experts Event Featuring Industry Leaders

Executives from Definitive Healthcare moderated a panel of industry experts in discussion of the effects of IDN and GPO consolidation

Framingham, MA (November 28, 2017) – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, recently hosted its second Meet the Experts event in Atlanta, Georgia.

The invitation-only event featured three panelists: Brett Moraski, Operating Partner at Frazier Healthcare and Chief Strategy Officer for Matrix Medical Network; Cynthia Porter, founder and President of Porter Research; and Sloan Cardy, Chief Strategy Officer at nThrive. The panelists were also joined by keynote speaker John Pritchard, President of Share Moving Media and founder of The MAX. The MAX, a database of healthcare supply chain intelligence, was acquired by Definitive Healthcare in 2015.

During the event, panelists were asked to draw on their experience in the healthcare industry and share strategies for targeting and engaging with healthcare providers. They also provided insight into potential upcoming trends in the industry and offered recommendations on how to prepare to stay ahead of these changes.

“I was able to speak with numerous customers, many of whom I have worked with for years but never had the opportunity to meet in person,” said Colin Madigan, Director of Customer Success. “I walked away from the event with a better understanding of both our customers’ needs and the ever-changing healthcare marketplace.”

More than 100 people attended the event from leading healthcare companies including Alere, McKesson, Mölnlycke, nThrive, and many more. The panel also drew leaders from various companies that serve healthcare providers, such as Coca-Cola, Gordon Food Service, and Johnson Controls.

“Our goal with the Meet the Experts events is to bring together our clients and prospects to discuss the most important issues facing the healthcare industry,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “As a provider of the most comprehensive data in this rapidly evolving industry, we offer a unique perspective on what these changes mean to our clients in the technology, life sciences, and healthcare services markets.”

The event was received so well that Definitive will be offering a webinar on the topic. The webinar, titled The Impact of IDN and GPO Consolidation on the Healthcare Industry, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. EST. Visit Definitive’s website for more information, or click here to register.

