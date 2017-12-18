Definitive Healthcare Introduces Visual Dashboards into Industry-Leading Hospital Database

December 18, 2017

New dashboards make it easier to interpret and act upon key industry data

Framingham, MA (December 19, 2017) – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, announced the launch of new visual dashboards within its hospital and healthcare provider databases. The dashboards offer graphic interpretations of clinical and financial data, helping clients gain key insights using Definitive’s proprietary data and market intelligence.

These visualization tools incorporate bar graphs, maps, and graduated bubble charts that enable clients to spot trends throughout the continuum of care. Users will gain actionable insights within their target markets through specialized filters such as region, hospital technology, and provider networks.

“We hope that the integration of visual dashboards and tools will make it even easier for our clients to leverage our data to answer key questions and achieve their business goals,” said Kate Shamsuddin, VP of Strategy at Definitive Healthcare. “Our product team is focused on increasing the utility of our solution, and we look forward to expanding the dashboard feature in 2018.”

These new dashboards present data on a market level and at an individual facility level. The market-level dashboard presents market share data for EHR and other technology vendors based on geographic region. The facility-level dashboard offers an overview of care by provider type for a visual representation of population health data.

“Our goal is to help industry leaders develop an understanding of post-acute networks and affiliations, analyze quality programs across the provider universe, and allow our clients to develop specific market strategies,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “The combination of this visualization technology with our proprietary data is a powerful solution.”

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians, and other healthcare providers. Its product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on 8,800 hospitals and IDNs; 224,000 physician groups; 1.6 million physicians; 10,000 ambulatory surgery centers; 14,000 imaging centers; 86,000 long-term care facilities; 39,000 clinics; 1,400 ACOs and HIEs; and 900 Canadian hospitals. The company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity.