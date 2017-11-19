Definitive Healthcare Named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

Healthcare data provider ranked third best employer in Massachusetts

Framingham, MA (November 20, 2017) – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, announced today that it was named among the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts for 2017. The list is an annual survey conducted by The Boston Globe based on employee reviews.

Definitive Healthcare was ranked third in the mid-sized category, encompassing businesses with 100-249 employees.

“Ranking so highly among some of the most influential companies in Boston is such an honor,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “This recognition is really an acknowledgment of the effort our employees make in creating a collaborative and open office environment, which helps us serve our clients to the best of our ability and makes Definitive Healthcare a great company to be part of.”

Definitive was also ranked 4th Best Place to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal in June.

“To be named a top place to work twice in the same year is proof of the camaraderie and dedication of our employees,” said Krantz. “I’m proud that we have been able to achieve such growth over the past few years without sacrificing our culture and sense of community.”

Top Places to Work measures employee opinions about their company. Categories include company direction, management, connection, execution, pay and benefits, and engagement. Employers are then placed into categories based on size. More than 75,000 individuals from 334 companies participated in the confidential survey. Key traits shared by the top-ranking companies are progressive benefit offerings, ensuring employees have a voice within the company and positive corporate culture that encourages employees to enjoy their time spent in the workplace.

