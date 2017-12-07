Definitive Healthcare Updates Salesforce App to Include RFP data, Improved Lead Integration

December 7, 2017

Latest release allows customers to integrate actionable new data into their Salesforce CRM

Framingham, MA (December 8, 2017) – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, released the newest version of its CRM integration application on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Definitive developed its Salesforce app to enable clients to get the most value from the company’s healthcare data by seamlessly integrating it into the industry-leading CRM platform. This latest update gives users the ability to:

Search for RFPs in the Definitive platform and import them into Salesforce as Opportunities.

Search for executives in the Definitive platform using robust filtering capabilities and import them into Salesforce as Leads.

Visualize an entire health system or corporation using the new Account feature, which suggests relationships based on Definitive’s proprietary knowledge of provider affiliations.

“Our Product Team works tirelessly to ensure our clients have the most current and accurate data on the healthcare market,” said Kate Shamsuddin, Vice President of Strategy at Definitive Healthcare. “Our Salesforce app allows them to leverage this data in their workflow every day. We’re particularly excited about this release as it gives clients better access to our data including RFPs and parent-child affiliations.”

Other improvements to the Definitive Salesforce app include more flexible syncing options and the ability to import assisted living facilities and retail clinics, the two facility types most recently added to the Definitive platform. The company makes regular updates to its Salesforce app to introduce new facility types and data points. Users now have over 200 fields of data available to import into their CRM.

Definitive Healthcare clients can download the latest version of the app from the Salesforce AppExchange here.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians, and other healthcare providers. Its product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on 8,800 hospitals and IDNs; 224,000 physician groups; 1.6 million physicians; 10,000 ambulatory surgery centers; 14,000 imaging centers; 86,000 long-term care facilities; 39,000 clinics; 1,400 ACOs and HIEs; and 900 Canadian hospitals. The company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information, or to trial the service, visit www.definitivehc.com.