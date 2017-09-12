DefinitiveCares Hosts Golf Tournament to Support the Jimmy Fund

Definitive Healthcare’s community service organization raises $30,000 for cancer research.

Framingham, MA – September 7, 2017 – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, recently hosted its second annual golf tournament in support of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. The tournament took place at the Highlands Golf and Country Club in Grafton, MA, and included dinner and a silent auction.

The event was run by DefinitiveCares, Definitive Healthcare’s community service organization. According to Emily Atkinson, co-organizer of the event, 144 golfers participated in the tournament – the maximum allowed on the course. The event exceeded its original donation and fundraising goal by more than $10,000, totaling nearly $30,000. “The tournament was a huge success thanks to the hard work of all the volunteers, both before the tournament and the day of,” said John Caccavaro, who organized the event with Atkinson. “Not only did we hit our $20,000 goal, but we blew it out of the water.”

“The whole day is a tribute to the nature of the people that we have in this company,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Everybody always has a smile on their face, and we all embrace the culture of giving back. This is a great cause that touches all of us so the hard work is absolutely worth it. We hope to see everyone again next year!”

DefinitiveCares is a community service organization run by Definitive Healthcare with the mission of giving back to the community through proactive engagement, including volunteer initiatives and events. In leading these volunteer efforts, DefinitiveCares hopes to facilitate a more supportive and generous environment both at Definitive Healthcare and in the larger community.

Since the program’s inception in September 2015, Definitive Healthcare employees have committed over 1,600 service hours and raised more than $70,000 for community organizations and efforts including contributions to the tournament. In addition to the Jimmy Fund, DefinitiveCares has supported the Crossroads School, Habitat for Humanity, Boston Food Bank, Westborough Food Pantry, and several other local organizations. DefinitiveCares will be introducing a dedicated website soon.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 10,000 ambulatory surgery centers, 14,000 imaging centers, 45,000 long-term care facilities, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 219,000 physician groups, 1.5 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. The company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information or to trial the service, visit www.definitivehc.com.