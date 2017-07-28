Detroit Medical Center Names New Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Sinai-Grace Hospital CEOs

The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) is pleased to announce the appointments of Karima Bentounsi, MBA, as CEO of Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Conrad Mallett as CEO of Sinai-Grace Hospital, effective August 14.

“I am excited for Karima and the Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital team as they work collectively to meet the health care needs of those in and around Commerce Township.”

Prior to joining, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Karima served as CEO of Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She brings more than 10 years of health care executive leadership and management expertise to the DMC including operational planning, budgeting and outreach initiatives.

“Karima is a dynamic leader. I had the pleasure and privilege of working with her during my time with Chicago’s Cook County Health and Hospitals System,” said Dr. Anthony Tedeschi, DMC’s chief executive officer. “I am excited for Karima and the Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital team as they work collectively to meet the health care needs of those in and around Commerce Township.”

Karima’s educational background includes an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management. She is also pursuing a doctorate in health care administration and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Conrad has served as interim CEO at Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital since March 2017. Prior to that, he served as chief administration officer overseeing government and community affairs, facilities, security services, public relations and media affairs. Conrad was president of Sinai-Grace Hospital from 2003 to 2011. He joined the DMC in 1999 as senior vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel. Before joining the DMC, Conrad served as a member and then Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court.

“Conrad brings vast experience and a high caliber of excellence to this new role,” says Tedeschi. “His dedication and skill set are great assets for both the employees and patients of Sinai-Grace Hospital.”

DMC remains committed to leveraging its medical expertise, research partnerships and relationships with stakeholders to expand services in southeast Michigan. These individuals have the talents and skills to help DMC achieve its vision for what the future of health care can be in Detroit.