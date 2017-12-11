Digital Behavior Change Platform Wins VA Contract for Treating PTSD

December 11, 2017

As written in mobihealthnews, Potentia Lab, a behavior changing technology platform, has won a contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Center for Innovation to develop its e-learning platform for veterans living with PTSD. For reasons related to their military training, veterans often have trouble attending and sticking with conventional therapy. Using positive psychology, the Potentia platform teaches users how to build up skills like resilience and optimism. The platform will remain in the development phase until July 2018., then go into an 18-month trial at an unnamed California VA center.