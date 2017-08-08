Dignity Health, UCSF Health Announce Bay Area Collaboration

August 8, 2017

Dignity Health and UCSF Health have formalized an affiliation that will combine the best of academic medicine and community-based care, increasing access to high-quality, affordable care and improving the overall health care experience for patients in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The affiliation will bring UCSF Health’s academic medical center expertise to three Dignity Health hospitals in the Bay Area: Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco. The organizations also have signed a Letter of Intent for physicians at Dignity Health Medical Group Sequoia and at Dignity Health Medical Group Saint Francis/St. Mary’s, both services of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, to collaborate with UCSF clinical faculty in sharing best practices and improving access, quality, efficiency and coordination of care for shared patients. In addition, these three Dignity Health hospitals have joined the Canopy Health accountable care network, to provide a strong continuum of care as patients’ health needs transition between primary and specialty care.

“Health care works best when we collaborate to offer the best thinking and the latest medical advances to our patients,” said Shelby Decosta, senior vice president and chief strategy officer for UCSF Health. “Dignity Health’s focus on excellent care, as well as the humanity of that care in a community setting, is the perfect balance for UCSF Health’s depth of knowledge and specialty services. Together, we can draw upon each other’s expertise for quality and service improvements, and best practices, and to provide specialty care with shorter wait times and a better patient experience.”

This new affiliation will enhance medical, surgical and related health care services in the Bay Area by bringing together UCSF’s and Dignity Health’s expertise, while providing patients with a more seamless experience between primary and specialized care in a community hospital setting.

“UCSF Health is an excellent partner in the Bay Area, and we are looking forward to a collaboration that provides increased patient access to high-quality care,” said Todd Strumwasser, MD, senior vice president of operations for Dignity Health Bay Area. “We are pleased to welcome UCSF physicians to our community hospitals, and offer patients a continuum of care never before available in the Bay Area.”

The alliance brings together the two longest-serving health providers in San Francisco, and reflects a long-standing and evolving relationship between Dignity Health and UCSF Health – two health systems known for their clinical excellence and missions to provide quality, affordable care to all, including the underserved. Dignity Health and UCSF Health have previously collaborated to improve pediatric burn care, acute rehabilitation, and cardiac arrhythmia, among other conditions.