Duke, UNC Agreed to Not Hire Each Other’s Doctors

January 3, 2018

According to The Daily Progress, an anti-trust complaint by a former Duke radiologist accuses Duke Health and University of North Carolina (UNC) Health Care of secretly conspiring to avoid competition in the market for highly skilled medical workers. A U.S. district judge will decide January 4, 2018, whether the complaint should include all skilled medical workers employed between 2012 and 2017 at the Duke medical school, the Duke Health, the UNC-Chapel Hill med school and UNC Health Care, or limit litigation to faculty members and medical doctors. The judge also is considering a proposed settlement.