Federal Trade Commission Renews Opposition to Mountain States, Wellmont Health Merger

July 19, 2017

WJHL Channel 11 News reports that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) came to Tennessee’s sixth public hearing to try to convince the State of Tennessee not to approve the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System. The FTC has opposed the proposed healthcare merger over multiple concerns, including a lack of competition. The hospital systems remain confident Tennessee and Virginia law will shield them from federal opposition by insuring oversight protecting the public against a monopoly.