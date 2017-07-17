GE Healthcare Puts Teams in Jefferson Health Hospitals (PA)

July 17, 2017

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that GE Healthcare has begun moving 100 staffers into 13 area hospitals of the Jefferson Health network and its Abington and Aria facilities, under a deal that should generate more than $500 million in savings and new revenue over the next eight years through increased use of GE data systems and healthcare machinery. Under “risk-sharing” provisions in the Jefferson-GE contract, GE won’t be paid if Jefferson’s efficiency, medical care, and financial-improvement targets aren’t met. GE has also been buying up hospital consulting firms so it can advise on strategy.