Greene Co. Hospital CEO Patterson Offers Resignation Amidst Financial Crisis

August 23, 2017

ABC 3340 News is reporting Greene County Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Elmore Patterson, has resigned after claims the hospital is suffering financially. A recent report offered the local bingo proceeds, managed by the Sherriff’s office, that were aimed to support the hospital were not being received in full. Sheriff Joe Benison hired an attorney who stated the hospital is receiving up to $4,000 monthly from the community bingo proceeds. The hospital board will meet August 25, 2017 to discuss the financial situation and acknowledges services may have to be reduced if the current debt is not paid off.