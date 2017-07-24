HCA Announces Agreement to Acquire Florida Hospital from Community Health Systems

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), which operates 174 hospitals, 119 freestanding surgery centers, and numerous other outpatient centers in 20 states and the United Kingdom, today announced an agreement to acquire Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida, from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems, Inc. Upon completion of the transaction, Highlands Regional Medical Center, a 126-bed hospital 75 miles west of Fort Pierce, will be part of HCA’s East Florida Division.

The expected addition of Highlands Regional to our East Florida network of hospitals will allow us to care for more people and complement our existing facilities in the region,” said Sam Hazen, president and chief operating officer of HCA. “We look forward to continuing Highlands Regional’s long-standing tradition of providing high-quality care.”

HCA East Florida is the largest healthcare system in eastern Florida and comprises 14 hospitals, multiple ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, imaging centers and free standing emergency care facilities, as well as a supply chain center and an integrated regional lab. HCA East Florida employs more than 15,000 employees and has nearly 5,000 physicians on staff.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, is expected to close in the fall of 2017.