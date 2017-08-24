Hershey Medical Cited for Failing to Monitor Six-Year-Old Boy Who Died

August 24, 2017

Penn Live reports that Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has been cited for failing to sufficiently monitor the temperature of a six-year-old boy who was placed under a special heating blanket and died after his temperature reached 107.6 degrees. The Pennsylvania Department of Health further cited the medical center for failing to immediately report the death to the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Authority. The Authority only learned of the event through an anonymous report from a medical center employee.