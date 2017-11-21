Hospitals Feeling the Pain of Physician Burnout

November 21, 2017

According to U.S. News & World Report, hospitals nationwide are dealing with physician burnout. To combat the stress and demands on physicians, hospitals like St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor are adding programs like yoga classes, personal coaches, and gardening space. The national burnout rate is up to 54 percent of all doctors, with healthcare executives blaming how medicine is practice in the U.S. with clerical demands along with caring for patients. Other providers, like Cleveland Clinic, are taking measures to combat the burnout by providing more support personnel and simplifying medical records to reduce computer time.