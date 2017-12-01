Huron Medical Center to Pursue Letter of Intent to Join McLaren Health Care

MLive.com is reporting Huron Medical Center will pursue an exclusive letter of intent to be a part of McLaren Health Care Corporation after months of negotiations with several healthcare systems and a vote of approval from the hospital’s board of trustees. The letter of intent is expected to be finalized within the next several weeks, according to an announcement by McLaren on November 29, 2017. The acquisition is expected to be finalized within the next three to six months.