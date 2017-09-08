Jupiter Medical Center (FL) Launches Telemedicine Platform

September 8, 2017

As reported by the South Florida Business Journal, Jupiter Medical Center launched Care Anywhere, a private remote-access platform that can be downloaded on both Apple and Android app stores and accessed via desktop, tablet or smartphone. Jupiter Medical has about 1,600 team members, 615 physicians and 640 volunteers. The hospital has the capacity to treat more than 300 patients simultaneously on-site, in addition to offering care at three urgent care facilities. The debut of Care Anywhere is the latest, and most tech-oriented, move by the hospital to be more accessible.