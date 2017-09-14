Kaiser Permanente and Target to Open 31 More Retail Clinics in Southern California

September 14, 2017

Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced they will launch 31 additional Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail clinics in Target stores across Southern California. Through this collaboration, Kaiser Permanente will provide care to its members and Target guests at the in-store clinics, branded ‘Target Clinic, care provided by Kaiser Permanente.’

The program builds on the two respected brands’ successful existing collaboration, which began in 2014. There are currently four Kaiser Permanente-staffed Target Clinics located in the following areas: San Diego (Mission Valley), Vista, Fontana and West Fullerton. Four additional Kaiser Permanente-staffed Target Clinics in San Diego (Chula Vista, Santee), Orange County (North Irvine) and Riverside (Hemet) will open this November, with additional clinics set to open in existing Southern California stores over the next three years.

‘This is the evolution of a successful relationship that is focused on quality and convenience,’ said Julie Miller-Phipps, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, Inc., for the Southern California Region. ‘We are proud to expand our existing efforts to bring affordable, quality health care to even more Target guests throughout Southern California.’

‘Kaiser Permanente’s integrated care delivery system, which prioritizes prevention, and Target’s focus on an exceptional guest experience mean Southern Californians can expect to receive high-quality, patient-centered health care in convenient, trusted and familiar settings, wherever they live and work,’ said Ed Ellison, MD, executive medical director and chairman of the board, Southern California Permanente Medical Group.

‘From annual flu shots to care for a child’s sore throat, guests in our four pilot stores have told us they appreciate having access to high-quality health care services from Kaiser Permanente during their Target run. Expanding the number of Target Clinic locations makes these offerings available to even more Southern California guests, and gives Kaiser Permanente members additional reasons to choose Target’s easy, convenient and inspiring shopping experience,’ said Steve Lafferty, senior director, Wellness, Target.

Kaiser Permanente will staff the new clinics with licensed nurse practitioners and licensed vocational nurses, and will have physicians available via telemedicine consultations. The clinics will offer Target guests a broad array of services, including: pediatric care; women’s health care; monitoring and care for chronic conditions including diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure; basic dermatology services; and treatment for minor illnesses including strep throat, vaccinations, sinus pain, earaches, asthma, and cold and flu.

MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, has been providing administrative services to Kaiser Permanente in support of its four existing Target Clinics. MinuteClinic will provide the same services to the new Target Clinics when they open to patients. After a clinic visit, eligible Kaiser Permanente members will be able to receive a one-time fill at the CVS Pharmacy co-located to the Target Clinic.

‘CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic are pleased to play a role in this unique health care relationship,’ said Sharon Vitti, senior vice president and executive director of MinuteClinic. ‘Both CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic have a proven track record of delivering top-notch care to patients and we look forward to serving the pharmacy needs of Southern California residents through our presence in Target stores.’

The Target Clinics will accept cash or credit, as well as a broad range of health insurance plans.