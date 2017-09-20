linkedin
KU Health, Ardent Plan to Add Hundreds of Jobs with St. Francis Health Takeover

September 20, 2017

WIBW Channel 13 News reports that University of Kansas (KU) Health System and Ardent plan to add hundreds of jobs and project an economic impact topping two billion dollars over the next 10 years as they takeover St. Francis Health in Topeka, KS. .A cost-benefit analysis, filed with a $90 million bond request, shows the partners plan to keep all of St. Francis’ current 1600 employees and also project adding 687 employees over the next 10 years.

September 20, 2017
