Lahey, Beth Israel Join Three MA Hospitals to Form 13-Hospital System

July 18, 2017

Healthcare informatics reports that five Massachusetts hospitals and health systems have signed a merger agreement to create a new regional health system to serve patients in the eastern area of the state with 13 hospitals, including eight community hospitals. Beth Israel Deaconess Health System and Lahey Health System signed the agreement, along with New England Baptist Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Anna Jaques Hospital, The hospitals in the new system will retain their names and licenses under a strong, central parent organization. A system board will provide governance for the new organization; each hospital will remain a non-profit institution with its own boards, leadership team and clinical staff, and all members of the new system will maintain their existing research and medical education programs.