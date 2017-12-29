Lake Shore Hospital’s New Year, New Affiliation, Merger, and Leader at TLC

December 29, 2017

The Observer is reporting Lake Shore Health Care Center has exited bankruptcy on December 29, 2017 and will affiliate with Kaleida Health effective January 1, 2018. The bankruptcy court approved the settlement plan by creditors and TLC Health Network’s exit plan, which included the hospital’s service lines, the merger with Brooks Memorial Hospital, and the management and affiliation agreement with Kaleida Health. In addition, current CEO of Lake Shore Hospital, John Galati, will resign effective January 1, 2018.