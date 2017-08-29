Luminex Corporation and Sutter Health Collaborate to Improve Patient Care

August 29, 2017

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX), and Sutter Health, a not-for-profit health system in Northern California, today announced a collaboration to help advance patient care by improving the health network’s ability to quickly and accurately diagnose a range of conditions, including Cystic Fibrosis, gastrointestinal illness, and respiratory tract infections.

Using a full suite of Luminex molecular diagnostic systems, the Sutter Health Shared Laboratory can process lab samples from across the Sutter Health network. The Luminex panels– including xTAG® Cystic Fibrosis, ARIES® HSV, and VERIGENE® Respiratory Pathogens Flex tests–allow for more rapid detection of multiple genetic mutations or infectious agents, shortening the diagnosis timeframe for patients and helping to eliminate unnecessary diagnostic procedures.

“We began integrating Luminex products into our Sutter Health labs last year, starting with the xTAG Cystic Fibrosis assay,” said Jennifer Schiffgens, vice president, Operations for Sutter Health Shared Laboratory. “We have since added others, including the ARIES® System, and are in the process of bringing the VERIGENE System online. The flexibility of the VERIGENE system enables us to customize our panel, while reducing costs for the lab and the patient.”

Todd Bennett, Senior VP of Global Sales and Customer Operations at Luminex, commented: “We are delighted with our partnership with Sutter Health and believe it demonstrates the power of our broad molecular testing portfolio. We are pleased to support Sutter Health’s goal of improving patient care.”