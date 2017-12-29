Bed Bugs Force Closure of Urgent Care at Manchester Veterans Center

December 29, 2017

ABC News is reporting Manchester VA Medical Center has closed its urgent care clinic after bed bugs were discovered in the waiting room and exam room at the medical center. In July 2017, the Boston Globe unveiled the VA hospital allegedly was providing substandard care, operating rooms were fly-infested, surgical instruments were not sterilized properly, and patients were not being treated appropriately. A task force is in place to recommend changes to the facility.