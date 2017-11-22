Massena Memorial Hospital records $860,718 loss in October

The Watertown Daily Times reports Massena Memorial Hospital reported a continued financial loss in October 2017 at $860,718 for the month, continuing the trend of the $2.9 million net loss for the year. With gross revenues reaching $100 million, the hospital financial team is working to balance the estimated costs with actual costs along the way, for example the $3 million estimated pension expense versus the actual $3.8 million in pension payments. Employee health insurance was also a factor with higher than budgeted expenses. Despite the financial setbacks, the admission volume is up year over year in Emergency Department visits, admissions, and outpatient activity, while surgeries are down from 2016. Accounts receivable has also reduce the number of days on account from 72 in 2016 to 62 days in 2017.