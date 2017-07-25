Meritus (MD) to Invest $100M in Epic Electronic Health Records

July 25, 2017

Herald-Mail Media reports that Meritus Medical Center signed a deal with Epic that will require a multi-million dollar investment to integrate electronic health records (EHRs). Meritus will invest about $90 million to $100 million over five years to modernize its records systems, including the time it pays people to be trained and staff members hired for extra work. Epic will provide different software components that will address both health records and billing.