Neurologist Faces Sex Allegations in PA, NJ & NY

November 20, 2017

According to fredericksburg.com, a prominent neurologist, already charged with groping patients at a Philadelphia clinic, is facing a growing number of accusations that he preyed on especially vulnerable pain patients at medical facilities in PA, NJ and NY. At least 17 women have stepped forward to accuse the doctor of sexual misconduct that goes back at least a dozen years, either reporting him to police or retaining an attorney to pursue civil claims. Drexel University fired the doctor in March 2017, where he is accused of assaulting seven patients in 2016. The doctor is also accused of assaulting patients at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell and at Beth Israel Medical Center before that.