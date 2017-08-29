NorthShore University Health System Is Adding a New Test to Its Annual Checkup

August 29, 2017

The Business Insider is reporting NorthShore University Health System has added the option of genetic testing for patients during annual checkups. Patients fill out a family medical history form prior to their visit and DNA genetic testing is tailored to the responses in the questionnaire, which is entered into the patient’s electronic health record. NorthShore University Health hopes the added annual testing through primary care physicians will assist in predicting possible diseases and offer plans for a healthy lifestyle, wellness program, or early treatment.