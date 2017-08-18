Northside Hospital, Gwinnett Medical Center Submit Merger Agreement to State

August 18, 2017

The Gwinnett Daily Post is reporting Northside Hospital System and Gwinnett Health System has submitted their proposed merger agreement to the State of Georgia office of Attorney General for approval. Both Georgia Health and Northside Hospital are non-profit organizations and the deal is expected to be approved within 90 days. Once approved, the Gwinnett Health System will have 1,479 hospital beds, 3,500 doctors, and 21,000 employees making it the largest healthcare system around the suburbs of Atlanta.