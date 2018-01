NYC Health + Hospitals Appoints 4 to Executive Team

December 27, 2017

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, NYC Health + Hospitals named four executives to its senior leadership team including Eric Wei, MD, as chief quality officer, Matthew Siegler as senior vice president for managed care, Theodore Long, MD, as vice president for primary care, and Israel Rocha as vice president for OneCity Health in addition to his current role as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.