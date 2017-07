By Definitive Healthcare | July 11, 2017

Crain’s Cleveland Business is reporting that Mercy Medical Center has appointed Paul C. Hiltz as interim CEO, effective July 24, 2017. Hiltz most recently served as a senior adviser for Mercy Health in Cincinnati. He steps in as president and CEO Thomas E. Cecconi transitions out. Cecconi will step down from his roles on August 1, 2017, when he will assume the position of CEO emeritus. He will then assist in the leadership transition until he retires at the end of 2017.