Partners HealthCare Holds Off on Care New England Takeover Due to Financial Concerns

August 24, 2017

WPRI Channel 12 News reports that Partners HealthCare is holding off on finalizing its proposed takeover of Rhode Island’s Care New England until a viable turnaround plan is in place. Care New England has lost $46 million so far in fiscal year 2017, and recently had its bond rating downgraded. Partners and Care New England are expected to meet in late September or early October 2017 to decide whether the deal can proceed. Meanwhile, Lifespan is waiting in the wings to potentially acquire Care New England should the Partners’ deal fall through.