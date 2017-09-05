Pinnacle Health Hospitals Is Now Officially UPMC Pinnacle

September 5, 2017

As reported in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pinnacle Health Hospitals officially joined the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) on September 1, 2017. The seven-hospital system, renamed UPMC Pinnacle, will remain under local governance with a board comprising 12 business and community members named by Pinnacle and six new members appointed by UPMC. The agreement will not affect patients’ care or their insurance coverage, with UPMC Pinnacle continuing to honor existing contracts with regional insurers.