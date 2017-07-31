Plan Could Save Uvalde Memorial Hospital $35K Monthly

Uvalde Leader News reports Uvalde Memorial Hospital received a positive environmental assessment for a proposed three-story facility adjacent to its current structure. The new construction would save approximately $35,000 in utility bills. The next steps include consideration of funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for the replacement hospital. The environmental assessment was required by the USDA before considering financial support of the project.