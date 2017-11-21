Device at Poplar Bluff Medical Center Allows Parents of Stillborn Babies to Say Goodbye

KFVS Channel 12 News reports Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center received a new device from a woman who gave birth to her stillborn son in 2015. The new device is called a cuddle cot, a bassinet that sends cold air through a tube to preserve a stillborn baby for up to 18 days to allow parents a chance to say goodbye. The mother of the stillborn child, Wanda Hillis, said if they had access to the cuddle cot, she would have been able to stay with her son until the funeral home arrived. Each cuddle cot costs about $3,000.