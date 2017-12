Potential LSU-Ochsner Partnership Moving Forward

December 11, 2017

As reported in the News Star, the first formal commitments that would lead Ochsner Health System to take over the state’s safety net hospitals from BRF in conjunction with LSU Health could be signed before Christmas 2017. A non-binding letters of intent (LOI) among Ochsner, LSU, the state and BRF would set the stage for later, more detailed cooperative endeavor agreements.