Presence Hospitals are Being Sold to OSF Healthcare

August 9, 2017

Illinois Homepage.net is reporting Presence Covenant Medical Center and Presence United Samaritans Medical Center will be sold to OSF Healthcare, which is in the process of taking over the hospitals and planning upgrades and name changes. Typically, OSF hospitals are named after Saints as is tradition for the Catholic healthcare system. After the deal is final, OSF will meet with Presence hospital medical provides to explore expansion of services. The final sale is expected in in early 2018.