By Definitive Healthcare | July 12, 2017

According to Hood River News, Providence Health & Services – Oregon and Southwest Washington is refuting an Oregonian article that stated the health system “is preparing an aggressive cost-cutting campaign that will include layoffs” throughout its facilities in seven western states. Providence Oregon emphasized there are no planned layoffs, but noted that issues facing Oregon include a new tax on hospitals and health insurers, and uncertainty regarding federal government funded healthcare.