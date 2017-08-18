Top Psychiatric Facilities Rank Poorly in Use of Physical Restraint

Psychiatric hospitals specialize in treating patients affected by serious mental illness, which negatively impacts their ability to function on a day-to-day basis.

It is estimated that 1 in 5 people, or 19 percent, experience some form of mental illness and that 1 in 24 people, approximately 4 percent, are affected by a serious mental illness.

Among other financial and clinical data, many psychiatric hospitals also report on quality measures designed to improve patient treatment and experience. The most commonly tracked metrics include the number of hours patients spend in seclusion, how often physical restraints are used on patients, whether a post-discharge care plan is created, and whether the post-discharge care plan is transmitted to the patients’ care provider upon their discharge.

Below is a list of the top 10 psychiatric hospitals with the largest net patient revenue, along with the percentile in which they rank for Hours of Seclusion and Hours of Physical Restraint Use (100 is best).

Top 10 Psychiatric Hospitals by Net Patient Revenue

Hospital Location Net Revenue (M) Hours of Seclusion (Percentile) Hours of Physical Restraint Use (Percentile) Devereux Texas League City League City, TX $367.5 5 51 Napa State Hospital Napa, CA $263.6 34 14 Oregon State Hospital – Salem Salem, OR $162.5 5 18 Metropolitan LA State Hospital Norwalk, CA $155.7 100 9 Western State Hospital Lakewood, WA $154.8 11 7 Rogers Memorial Hospital – Oconomowoc Oconomowoc, WI $148.2 39 43 North Texas State Hospital Wichita Falls, TX $146.1 100 8 McLean Hospital Belmont, MA $131.5 44 41 Sheppard & Enoch Pratt Hospital Towson, MD $126.3 19 20 Central Regional Hospital Butner, NC $101.6 26 46

Among the top 10 psychiatric hospitals with the greatest net patient revenue, two score in the bottom 10 percent of hospitals for Hours of Seclusion, and three score in the bottom 10 percent of hospitals for Hours of Physical Restraint Use. Though two hospitals score in the top percentile for Hours of Seclusion, none score in the top 10 percent for Hours of Physical Restraint Use, and only one scores in the top 50 percent.

Below is a list of the top 10 largest psychiatric hospitals by number of staffed beds, accompanied by their percentile rank by Hours of Seclusion and Hours of Physical Restraint Use (100 is best).

Top 10 Psychiatric Hospitals by Number of Staffed Beds

Hospital Location Number of Staffed Beds Hours of Seclusion (Percentile) Hours of Physical Restraint Use (Percentile) Metropolitan LA State Hospital Norwalk, CA 1,004 100 9 Western State Hospital Lakewood, WA 771 11 7 Connecticut Valley Hospital Middletown, CT 626 48 7 Spring Grove Hospital Center Catonsville, MD 569 100 39 Springfield Hospital Center Sykesville, MD 522 28 7 Ancora Psychiatric Hospital Ancora, NJ 515 100 18 Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital Morris Plains, NJ 468 52 73 Trenton Psychiatric Hospital Ewing Township, NJ 450 100 21 Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo, CO 449 3 9 Broughton Hospital Morgantown, NC 431 25 17

Similarly to the hospitals with the greatest net patient revenue, very few of the largest psychiatric hospitals rank highly for Hours of Physical Restraint Use. Four psychiatric hospitals rank in the bottom 10 percent for Hours of Physical Restraint Use and none rank in the top 10th percentile. Only one hospital ranks above the 50th percentile. Overall, the largest facilities rank better by Hours of Seclusion, with four ranking in the top 10th percentile; only one ranks in the bottom 10th percentile.

According to the Joint Commission, mental health providers should restrict the use of seclusion and restraint to situations in which there is the threat of imminent danger. The use of such measures is strictly monitored in order to prevent future use. Additionally, mental health providers are encouraged to focus on preventative care for patients in order to reduce the occurrence of situations in which seclusion or restraint is necessary.

