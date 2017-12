Woman Put Ricin in Residents’ Food at Wake Robin SNF (VT)

As written in the New York Post, a resident of Wake Robin, a Vermont retirement community, poisoned her neighbors by putting the toxin ricin that she had made in her kitchen into their food over several weeks. The woman made four to six tablespoons of ricin from 30 to 40 castor beans she found growing on Wake Robin property, and poisoned people on at least three occasions. At least one victim became ill, but no one died from the ricin.