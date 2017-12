Riverside Health Names Dacey as Chief Clinical Operations Officer

December 13, 2017

According to the Daily Press, Dr. Michael Dacey was named as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Operations Officer for Riverside Health System, effective January 22, 2018. Most recently, Dr. Dacey was president and COO at Kent County Memorial Hospital. Dr. Barry Gross, who has served as Riverside’s chief medical officer and executive vice president for 16 years, will be stepping down in 2018.