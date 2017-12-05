Scripps Will Cut Hospital Leadership Positions and $30 Million in Corporate Services

As reported in Modern Healthcare, Scripps Health is eliminating chief executive positions and cutting corporate services by $30 million in order to remain ‘relevant and viable in a new health care era.’ The CEO positions at each of the system’s four hospitals will be cut. Scripps instead will have one CEO overseeing Scripps Memorial Hospital – Encinitas, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla; another chief executive for Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego and Scripps Mercy Hospital – Chula Vista; and one CEO over ancillary services. Scripps will also create a joint leadership model between hospital executives and physician leaders ‘to further align physician and hospital objectives.’ And for the first time in 15 years, Scripps has not reached its operating budget and plans to cut corporate services by $30 million.