By Definitive Healthcare | July 12, 2017

As written in the Wisconsin State Journal, SSM Health plans to acquire Monroe Clinic Hospital and Agnesian HealthCare, The Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes (CSA), which owns Monroe Clinic and Agnesian, has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to transfer ownership to SSM Health, likely by January 2018, A due diligence process is expected to last through September 2017, with approvals needed from organizational boards and state and federal agencies.