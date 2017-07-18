linkedin
St. Vincent Neighborhood Hospital Opens Today

July 18, 2017

The Current in Noblesville reports St Vincent Health opened its first of four micro-hospitals, St. Vincent Neighborhood Hospital. The new 17,000-sq-ft facility is located at 9460 E. 146th St, Noblesville, IN and offers emergency and inpatient care and has an onsite lab, a pharmacy, and a radiology suite. The only service not offered are surgeries. The three other locations include Avon, Plainfield, and Castleton, all of which will open later in 2017 and early 2018.

