St. Joseph Outpatient Surgery Center Administrator Iris Ross Shot, Killed on Dec. 25

December 29, 2017

Becker’s Hospital Review is reporting the Administrator for St. Joseph Outpatient Surgery Center, Iris Ross, was shot and killed, along with her two children, on Christmas Day by her ex-husband, who has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges. The ambulatory surgery center officials stated the whole staff is heartbroken by the loss of Ross and her two young children. Ross led the surgery center and succeeded in obtaining a 96 percent patient satisfaction rating. No replacement for leadership has been named at this time.