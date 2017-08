Texas Spine & Joint merges with Baylor Health System

August 1, 2017

KLTV News 7 reports Texas Spine & Joint Hospital joined the Baylor Scott and White Health System effective August 1, 2017. The deal includes the hospital’s urgent care clinics in Tyler, Palestine, and Longview, TX. In addition, Baylor Scott and White Health will acquired United Surgical Partners Inc., a healthcare management company. The healthcare system states the Texas Spine and Joint will undergo names changes at all locations.