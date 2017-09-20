Top Executive at the Memphis VA Faces Accusations of ‘Mafia-Style’ Leadership

September 20, 2017

The Commercial Appeal is reporting that Frank Kehus, the associate director and chief operations officer at the Memphis VA Medical Center, is facing accusations that he bullied employees and was part of a ‘mafia-style’ leadership team. As recently as September 2017, employees raised the concerns about Kehus to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA ) Secretary David Shulkin and Memphis VA director David Dunning. The accusations are similar to ones Kehus faced while serving at the Marion VA Medical Center in Illinois.