Top Texas Hospitals Take Precautions Surrounding Hurricane Harvey

As Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf coast of Texas, more than 200 hospitals had to evacuate and take precautionary measures for the safety of their patients and staff. It is reported to be the most destructive storm to ever hit Texas, and potentially the U.S.

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, TX helped to evacuate an NICU in Corpus Christi, more than 500 miles to the south. Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi also evacuated ten infants from its NICU to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth more than 400 miles north.

Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Memorial and its emergency department were also closed before the hurricane hit. The Christus Spohn Health System staffs more than 800 beds.

Flood gates known as “submarine doors” were deployed at several Houston Hospitals including the Texas Children’s Hospital, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, and TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital. Combined, these three facilities contain more than 1,700 staffed beds according to Definitive Healthcare data.

Ben Taub hospital, a facility in Houston with nearly 700 beds, was evacuated after flooding and a burst sewage pipe were reported in the basement, halting cafeteria, pharmaceutical, and other operations.

Medical staff at DeTar Hospital – Navarro in Victoria, TX volunteered to stay throughout the storm in order to offer assistance in the event of emergency situations. Those who offered to stay plan on remaining at the facility for several days after the storm has passed. DeTar Hospital – Navarro currently has nearly 200 staffed beds.

Though some hospitals remained open through the storm, as submarine doors prevented water damage, many patients could still not reach the hospitals due to flooded roadways. Helicopters from the Texas Medical Center could not fly close enough to the facility through the high winds and tornado warnings, though they were able to help people in outlying areas.

In addition to three Dallas shelters, the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center will be opened to about 5,000 people seeking refuge from Hurricane Harvey. The smaller shelters can house around 400 people combined. The George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston has already been opened as an emergency shelter, and about 1,000 people are seeking refuge in San Antonio.

The Red Cross has reported that South Texas Hospitals will be in short supply of blood donations in the wake of the storm, and donations will be appreciated.

Top 10 Texas Hospitals by Number of Staffed Beds

Hospital #Staffed Beds Net Patient Revenue (M) Methodist Hospital 1,479 $1,377 Baptist Medical Center 1,432 $1,042 Audie Murphy VA Medical Center 1,114 – Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center 931 $1,515 Houston Methodist Hospital 915 $1,683 Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas 850 $1,174 Parkland Health and Hospital System 794 $772.3 Dallas VA Medical Center 771 – Ben Taub General Hospital 683 $361.9 Texas Children’s Hospital 681 $1,695

Fig 1 Data from Definitive Healthcare; not including DOD hospitals.

