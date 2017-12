UM Hospital Can’t Stop Bleeding Money as Costs Soar and Admissions Drop

November 29, 2017

The Miami Herald reports the University Of Miami Hospital continues to struggle financially with operating expenses increasing as patient admissions decline, showing an operating loss of $94.5 million, according to an SEC filing in May 2017. Hospital did show earnings of $83 million in 2017 compared to $169 million in 2016. The hospital generates 50 percent of revenue for the University of Miami.