University of Illinois Set to Spend $100 Million to Upgrade IT Systems at UI Chicago Hospital

September 11, 2017

According to the News-Gazette, the University of Illinois is about to spend $100 million to upgrade and unify information-technology systems at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago. The UI Hospital was one of the first to move to electronic medical records in 1997, but the 20-year-old system has been cobbled together and is in dire need of an upgrade. Trustees will vote on a $62 million contract with Epic, payable over seven years, including software, ongoing technical support and remote hosting. Implementation and operating costs absorbed by the university will push the overall price to around $101 million over 15 years.