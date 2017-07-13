University of Maryland Medical System Board Approves Merger with Dimensions Healthcare

By Definitive Healthcare | July 13, 2017

The Baltimore Sun reports that the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) board of directors executive committee voted on July 12, 2017, to bring Dimensions Healthcare System under the UMMS banner. In June 2017, the Dimensions board voted in favor of the merger. The two health systems must now work through several legal, regulatory and financial agreements to finalize the deal. They must still hammer out agreements for governance restructuring and branding and complete land transfer agreements. The systems must also prove that the merger does not violate federal antitrust laws.